Stan Lee's Ex-Personal Assistant Sued For $25 Million By His Daughter

Stan Lee's daughter is suing one of her father's former personal assistants for slander after he went on a podcast and claimed she grabbed Stan by the neck and slammed his head into a chair ... this according to a new $25 million lawsuit.

In the suit, obtained by TMZ, Joan Celia Lee claims her father's ex-assistant, Bradley Herman, appeared on a podcast published a few days after Stan's death and said, "JC Lee took her father by the neck and grabbed his neck and slammed his head back into the wood portion of the chair."

According to the docs ... JC claims Herman's statement was totally false -- she says she never struck her father and never tried to choke him. Stan's daughter says she believes Herman, who she claims was fired in early 2018, made the false statement because he was seeking revenge against her.

In the suit, JC claims Herman stole from Stan before being fired, and she claims Herman regularly forged Stan's signature on loans.

Also in the docs, JC claims her father denied she ever hit, struck or strangled him in multiple interviews with the media. She claims Herman knew the narrative was false when he relayed it on the podcast.