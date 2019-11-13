Justin Bieber Applies to Trademark 'R&Bieber' After Teasing New Album

Let's Try to Make It Official

Justin Bieber's definitely a tease, but there's a strong sign he aims to please -- because he's trying to trademark "R&Bieber."

Bieber's team filed legal docs just days after teasing he'd drop a new R&B album soon. He took to Instagram back on October 27 and simply posted "R&Bieber." Later that day, he told his 121 million followers that "if this gets 20 million likes Justin Bieber will release an album before Christmas."

Turns out he wasn't kidding ... cause according to new legal docs obtained by TMZ, Justin's filed docs to trademark "R&Bieber" for entertainment services in the nature of live musical performances and production of sound recordings. Sooo ... possible album title?

The Biebs also wants to lock up the rights to slap "R&Bieber" on merch and film. Ever since he teased his fans last month ... buzz has been growing about the Biebs crossing over from pop sensation to R&B star.