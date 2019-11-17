Kevin Harvick Praises NASCAR's Hailie Deegan, 'I Think She's Gonna Do Great'

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Racing phenom Hailie Deegan is the only woman to ever win a K&N Pro Series race ... but the 18-year-old is just getting started ... so says Kevin Harvick, who tells TMZ Sports she's got a bright future!!!

Deegan is a stud -- she's the daughter of motocross and racing star Brian Deegan and has been competing for YEARS, despite just turning 18 in July.

So, when we saw The Closer -- who has 49 wins under his belt -- about Deegan's chances with the big dogs, he says he has high expectations for Hailie ... as long as she's patient!!!

"I think she's gonna do great," Harvick said outside the NBA Store on Tuesday. "The biggest thing with Hailie is she doesn't need to rush."

"She's the only one in line right now that's got it."

We asked Harvick if Deegan's going to struggle to find her way in the male-dominated sport ... and he doesn't think that's an issue at all.

"I don't think so, I think Hailie's done it since she was a little kid."