Bernie Sanders Flashes Buttery Jump Shot ... Hits 5 In A Row!!!

Move over, Barack Obama ... there's a new politician with an absolutely wet jumper -- BERNIE SANDERS!!!!

Okay, it ain't exactly Kareem and the skyhook ... but here's the 78-year-old showing off his hoops skills over the weekend -- and the dude can score the basketball!!!

The 2020 presidential candidate hit a small hoop somewhere in Las Vegas on Sunday ... and he was straight cash from the free-throw line -- nailing five shots in a row!!

In fact, Bernie's wife was even impressed with the guy ... saying to him in the video, "Now, you're just showing off!"

It's a pretty incredible rebound for Sanders ... who just a few weeks couldn't have looked more unathletic in a devastating loss to a speed bag.

But, Bernie's team says his basketball performance was no fluke ... in a statement to Newsweek, they claim Sanders gets buckets any chance he can on the campaign trail!

"Anytime we see a court, he'll ask if he can get a few minutes to shoot around," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said.