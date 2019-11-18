Bernie Sanders Flashes Buttery Jump Shot, Hits 5 In A Row!
11/18/2019 7:09 AM PT
Move over, Barack Obama ... there's a new politician with an absolutely wet jumper -- BERNIE SANDERS!!!!
Okay, it ain't exactly Kareem and the skyhook ... but here's the 78-year-old showing off his hoops skills over the weekend -- and the dude can score the basketball!!!
The 2020 presidential candidate hit a small hoop somewhere in Las Vegas on Sunday ... and he was straight cash from the free-throw line -- nailing five shots in a row!!
In fact, Bernie's wife was even impressed with the guy ... saying to him in the video, "Now, you're just showing off!"
It's a pretty incredible rebound for Sanders ... who just a few weeks couldn't have looked more unathletic in a devastating loss to a speed bag.
Sen. @BernieSanders takes on a speed bag. pic.twitter.com/HwLQLOqO0s— Washington Examiner (@dcexaminer) August 27, 2019 @dcexaminer
But, Bernie's team says his basketball performance was no fluke ... in a statement to Newsweek, they claim Sanders gets buckets any chance he can on the campaign trail!
"Anytime we see a court, he'll ask if he can get a few minutes to shoot around," campaign manager Faiz Shakir said.
Someone set the 1-on-1 matchup with Barry O, ASAP!!!!!!
