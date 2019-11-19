Adam Carolla Says Joe Biden Calling Weed 'Gateway Drug' is Antiquated

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Adam Carolla thinks Joe Biden is a bit of a dinosaur trying to roam the 2019 landscape -- and when he calls weed a "gateway drug" ... AC thinks Biden's making himself extinct.

We ran into the comedian Monday night in WeHo and asked him about something JB said recently on the campaign trail that's kinda having people -- mostly millennials, frankly -- rolling their eyes and looking at the former VEEP as an old-timer and out of touch.

WATCH: @JoeBiden on marijuana legalization - "There is not nearly been enough evidence...as to whether or not it is a gateway drug," he said last night, "It’s a debate." Biden said states should decide on legalization & that he supports medical marijuana. @CBSNews pic.twitter.com/s4CE32phLS — Bo Erickson CBS (@BoKnowsNews) November 17, 2019 @BoKnowsNews

ICYMI ... Biden was at a Vegas town hall this weekend and got asked if his stance on legalizing recreational marijuana nationally has changed. Apparently, Joe wasn't for it in the first place, and still isn't -- saying there's not "enough evidence" to pull the trigger.

Adam notes that the term "gateway drug" is incredibly antiquated, and then goes on to list a number of things and experiences in life that can potentially lead to some damage.