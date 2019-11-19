Jerry Jones Says Kaepernick Workout Was a Circus, 'Unfortunate'

Play video content Breaking News 105.3 The Fan

Here's a shocker ... Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the Colin Kaepernick workout was a disaster and he's not even REMOTELY considering hiring the QB.

"That situation from the get-go probably had a lot more that wasn’t about football involved in it and consequently we got the results of that dynamic," Jones said on 105.3 The Fan.

Of course, Jones has been an outspoken critic of Kaepernick's kneeling protest for years -- so everyone expected Jerry to react this way to the workout.

During the interview, Jerry was asked specifically if he felt Colin's workout turned into a "circus."

"I think so," Jerry said ... adding, "We of course, aren't in the quarterback business."

"We're in the business of anytime, anywhere looking for talent -- whether we need it now or whether we need it in the future."

"So, the way these things work, you had that evaluation for you whether you're there or you're not. You have that evaluation. And, I think it's unfortunate that you can't just zero in on the business at hand, and that is evaluating a player that might or might not help you win a football game or move the chains within a football game."

When asked if he thought Cowboys backup Cooper Rush was better than Colin, Jerry essentially stood behind his roster and shot down the possibility of dropping Rush for Kap.

Jones has previously criticized Kap's protest as "disrespectful to the flag" -- though he led his team in a kneeling demonstration BEFORE the national anthem played during a "Monday Night Football" game in 2017.