Guess Who This Messy Kid Turned Into!

Before this mother of two was a super-cool Hollywood actress she was just an uber-cute kid with a banging, blonde, bowl cut getting messy during mealtime in Michigan.

This grinning little girl went on to do a slew of musicals and theater work before breaking into the big-screen biz with credits like the 2008 film, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," the 2010 rock flick, "Get Him to the Greek" and the 2011 scary movie, "Scream 4."