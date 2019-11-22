Guess Who This Messy Kid Turned Into!
11/22/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this mother of two was a super-cool Hollywood actress she was just an uber-cute kid with a banging, blonde, bowl cut getting messy during mealtime in Michigan.
This grinning little girl went on to do a slew of musicals and theater work before breaking into the big-screen biz with credits like the 2008 film, "Forgetting Sarah Marshall," the 2010 rock flick, "Get Him to the Greek" and the 2011 scary movie, "Scream 4."
But, she's probably best known for her voiceover work as the chill sister in a Disney film.
