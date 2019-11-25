Signs R. Kelly's Ex-GF Joycelyn Might Not Be Behind Tell-All Posts

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

R. Kelly accuser Lisa Van Allen isn't convinced the singer's alleged sex slave, Joycelyn Savage, really has flipped -- because she claims some of the purported tell-alls doesn't make sense.

Lisa broke down the allegations from Joycelyn's new Patreon account, and told us Monday on "TMZ Live" ... "condoms" set off an alarm. Lisa, who was featured on "Surviving R. Kelly" said "Rob," as she calls him, just doesn't use them.

Play video content

She added, Joycelyn referring to someone "letting her speak" is odd, because with Kelly locked up, who'd be pulling the strings financially? Watch the clip ... there were even more clues.

Now, don't get it twisted ... Lisa says she still believes the singer's done horrible things to multiple women -- she just doesn't buy Joycelyn's actually speaking freely now.