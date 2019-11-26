Guess Who This Cute Kid Turned Into!
11/26/2019 12:01 AM PT
Before this kitchen sink kid was cleaning up the modeling world with her world-renowned beauty and gorgeous genetics she was just another adorable little girl getting a taste of the good life in Los Angeles, CA.
This scrubbing celebrity spawn is the creation by one of the most beautiful women of all time and her agave loving hubby, but she's not alone ... she also has a brother who's taken on the same good looking profession.
Now the model citizen can be seen on the runways for some of the biggest names in fashion including Chanel, Alexander McQueen, Givenchy, Versace Prada and many more.
