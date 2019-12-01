The Kardashians -- Who'd You Rather?!

With the season finale of "Keeping Up With The Kardashian's" airing tonight, we're giving you a chance to take a real good look at the lovely ladies in the fam and decide who you might like best!

From Kourtney, Kim, and Khloe to Kendall and Kylie, it's up to you to speak your mind about which Kardashian-Jenner sister takes the cake!

Since these Calabasas babes are always the talk of the town, it seems like it's a good time for you to join the convo! Decide for yourself who you might like better by scrolling through our gallery of these sexy sisters and simply cast your vote for who'd you rather!