Smooth vs. Scruff ... Who'd You Rather?!

Novem-beard is that time of year where the fellas are letting it all grow out and we mustache you the hairy question ... who'd you rather?!?

The famous faces in this gallery have rocked several looks over the years, from full-on facial hair to a clean shave, and everything in between! It is up to you to decide which style you like best for these stars! And, who knows, maybe this fall fad will grow on you!