Bella Hadid Helps Pick Up Female Photog Who Trips In Front Of Her

Bella Hadid put on her Good Samaritan hat to help out a female photographer who fell flat on her face in front of the supermodel.

It all went down Tuesday night in Miami, where Bella was leaving Swan restaurant to get in a waiting SUV ... of course, she was greeted with tons of paps on her way out. Nothing too crazy -- that is, until one paparazzo took a nasty tumble at Bella's feet.

Bella was quick to bend down and help her up -- even before her brawny security guard could -- and a few other gals who seemed to be rolling with BH also sprung into action.

It's a pretty sweet moment as Bella and co. made sure the woman -- and her expensive camera -- were okay. Fortunately, she was ... the lady admitted to being a klutz, and was back on her feet in a matter of seconds. The group even chatted for a bit afterward.