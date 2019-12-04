Criss Angel Says 5-Year-Old Son's Cancer is Back

But You Can Help Him!!!

Criss Angel is sharing some somber news about his young son's dire medical battle ... the leukemia is back after a brief dip into remission.

We got Criss and his kid Johnny Crisstopher at LAX Tuesday, and the famous illusionist told us his 5-year-old will be going back to a hospital next week to restart treatment for a rare form of leukemia.

Criss says before Johnny's readmitted, he's going to make sure the little guy has the time of his life in SoCal. Sounds like dad's got some fun stuff on tap.

You'll recall, when Johnny was first diagnosed with cancer back in 2015 at just 21-months-old ... Criss set out to make a documentary on his son's chemo treatments, and to raise $1 million for pediatric cancer research.