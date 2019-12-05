O.J. Simpson Cuts a Rug with 2 Blonde Women at Vegas Bar

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

Here's O.J. Simpson dancing his face off at a Vegas bar with TWO blonde women ... who don't seem to care that he killed 2 people back in 1994.

The 72-year-old convicted felon hit up the Sand Dollar Lounge on Wednesday night -- sporting a dark beanie -- and hit the dance floor hard!!!

We're told people in the place LOVED him, treated him like a rock star ... and O.J. posed for pics and signed autographs for anyone who asked.

Simpson has been out of prison since Oct. 2017 -- where he served nearly 9 years for a 2007 armed robbery -- and this is typical of the treatment he gets at MOST places he goes these days.

We've done multiple stories on fans lining up to pose with The Juice at hot spots all over Sin City ... but this is the first time we've seen him up close and personal with women.

Of course, Simpson was found not guilty of murder, in the criminal case, in the deaths of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman ... but was later sued for wrongful death by Goldman's family where a jury found Simpson liable.

Simpson was ordered to pay the Goldman family $33.5 million -- but the Goldmans have said they've only received a fraction of what they're owed.