Celebrity Scramble Guess Who!
12/8/2019 12:01 AM PT
Hidden within this warped photo is a Broadway star known for his award-winning performances.
Over the years this musical man has collected a large library of awards, from a Pulitzer Prize award and three Grammys to three Tony Awards and an Emmy, this famous face should be ringing some bells!
This onstage star has taken center stage in several big-name plays, but now it's time for you to shine ... Show off your skills by taking a really good look around this pic, really study the clues and see if you can uncover the mystery as to who is hiding in this super stretched snap!
Wait for it ... It'll come to you!
