Le'Veon Bell Went Bowling After Calling Out Sick ... Jets Coach Annoyed

Breaking News Getty

Too sick to work ... but not too sick to bowl?!

That's the situation with Jets star running back Le'Veon Bell who was ruled out of Sunday's game with the flu ... but was healthy enough to go BOWLING the night before.

Obviously, some people feel if Bell was good enough to hit the lanes Saturday night -- the guy who just signed a 4-year, $52 million contract should tough it out and strap on the pads.

NY Jets head coach Adam Gase was asked how he felt about the Bell situation during a press conference Tuesday ... and it's pretty obvious he's annoyed as hell.

Play video content

Gase told reporters it's bad optics for Bell -- but he won't punish the guy because the team can't exactly quarantine him.

"What am I going to discipline him for?" Gase said. "I can't tell him you have to stay in your house."

"I'd rather him not be [bowling]," Gase said ... "I'd rather him be at home just getting better."

Gase also explained he didn't want Bell coming to the team hotel either -- "The locker room was still contagious."