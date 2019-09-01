Le'Veon Bell Replaces Stolen Jewelry In $300,000 Shopping Spree

Le'Veon Bell is finally replacing the jewelry his girlfriends jacked this past spring ... TMZ Sports has learned he just went on a shopping spree for bling -- AND SPENT $300,000!!!

Bell famously had at least HALF A MILLION dollars worth of drip stolen out of his Florida home on May 25 ... after his two GFs allegedly robbed him blind after he left them naked in his bed.

But, the Jets superstar finally got around to replacing the ice while on the road for NY's preseason game against the Falcons last weekend ... and we're told his shopping sesh was epic.

27-year-old Bell hit up Icebox in Atlanta and came away with a grip of rings, bracelets, earrings, a new chain and watch ... and it all totaled up to $300k.

The complete list of what the running back left the store with is staggering ...

-Two 14 karat white and yellow gold zig-zag style diamond rings, worth $5,000 each

-One 14 karat yellow gold Icebox diamond bangle worth $20,000

-One 14 karat white gold Icebox spike diamond bangle worth $26,000

-One 14 karat white gold Icebox nail bangle worth $22,000

-One 14 karat white gold diamond pinkie ring worth $10,500

-One 14 karat yellow gold diamond star ring worth $18,000

-One Rolex Datejust 41MM wristwatch with 18.82cts of VS diamonds worth $35,000

-One pair of 14 karat white gold diamond stud earrings with one VS diamond in each earring worth $18,000

-One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond ring worth $4,500

-One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond chain with over 50.33 cts of VS diamonds worth $75,000

-One 14 karat white gold Marina style diamond bracelet with over 26.76 cts of VS diamonds worth $31,500

We're also told Bell put down $50,000 toward a new custom piece that the pros at Icebox are specifically designing for him.

As for the big bill ... don't worry, Bell can afford it -- dude signed a 4-year, $52.5 MILLION contract with the Jets this off-season.