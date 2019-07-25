Le'Veon Bell Says He Never Got His Jewelry Back From Girlfriend Heist

Play video content Breaking News NEW YORK JETS

Good news, bad news for Le'Veon Bell in his infamous jewelry heist case ...

The bad? The NY Jets running back says he never got his stuff back.

The good? He says it doesn't matter -- 'cause it was all insured!!!

As we previously reported, Bell claims he had at least $500,000 worth of jewelry and other items jacked from his Hollywood, Florida home on May 25.

In 911 audio obtained by TMZ Sports ... Bell explained the situation, saying he believed 2 of his girlfriends (that he had left naked in bed earlier in the day) were the thieves.

Bell's been working with cops ever since to get his stuff back ... but the NFL superstar told media members Thursday law enforcement was never able to find his gear.

"No [I didn't get it back]," Le'Veon said Thursday morning ... "But, it was insured. Everything was good. So, I'm fine."

It's a bummer for Bell ... one of the pieces he had stolen was a SICK diamond Black Panther pendant that he had JUST gotten from one of his jewelers in the spring.

But, Bell says he's over the whole situation, and insists the drama won't have any impact on his on-the-field game this season.

"It was just frustrating when it happened, but I'm OKAY."