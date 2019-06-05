TMZ

Report: Le'Veon Bell Black Panther Chain Stolen ... $500k Jewelry Heist

6/5/2019 4:19 PM PDT

Le'Veon Bell's Black Panther Chain Reportedly Stolen in $500k Jewelry Heist

Breaking News

Le'Veon Bell reportedly lost more than HALF A MILLION dollars in jewelry-- including his beloved Black Panther chain --  after 2 of his female friends allegedly swiped his belongings from his Florida home last month.

According to multiple reports ... the NY Jets running back came home from a gym workout on May 25 and noticed some things were missing -- his 2 gold and diamond chains, a Rolex watch, the Black Panther pendent ... as well as the 2 girls who were chilling at his house.

The valuables are reportedly worth $520,000.

Sources tell us Le'Veon -- who just signed a 4-year, $52.5 million deal with the Jets back in March -- made his new team aware of the theft after the incident occurred.

Story developing ...

