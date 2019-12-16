Derek Carr Booed Off Field In Trash-Throwing Finish To Raiders' Loss

Breaking News

The Black Hole turned on Derek Carr in a HURRY Sunday, 'cause after the Raiders lost to the Jags -- the QB was booed off the field ... all while fans hurled trash into the endzone!

The wild scene all went down in the final Raiders game ever at the Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum ... where fans were clearly pissed that the team blew a 16-3 lead to Jacksonville.

As Carr was leaving the grass ... fans rained down boos on the 28-year-old -- and once he made his way into the locker room -- things turned chaotic.

Derek Carr exciting the Coliseum field for the final time - to a chorus of boos. Not exactly the way this was supposed to go. pic.twitter.com/wgTPkrigT4 — Scott Reiss KTVU (@StanfordVoice) December 16, 2019 @StanfordVoice

Video from the scene captured fans throwing trash and food all over the place ... and one reporter claims she even saw a woman gushing blood from her forehead.

Things are descending into chaos in Oakland. Media has been asked to leave the field as security engaged in full-on brawl with a fan. Another woman gushed blood from her forehead, appearing as if she had been hit by trash heading for the field. pic.twitter.com/zOlImU7hEh — Torrey Hart (@torreyhart) December 16, 2019 @torreyhart

A man was also taken off the field by stadium security ... and the whole thing was an awful look for the Raiders in their last game in the Bay Area before their move to Las Vegas.

Of course, hours before the disappointing 20-16 L ... things were much happier -- 'cause Marshawn Lynch handed out shots of tequila to the crowd!!

So Marshawn Lynch was serving tequila shots at the tailgate in Oakland today. I was there for it. pic.twitter.com/AztXyK4Vn6 — Tania. (@riveratania16) December 15, 2019 @riveratania16

Pics of the ex-Oakland star running back in the parking lot were pretty epic ... Lynch was giving out shot glasses like water!!