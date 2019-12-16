North Carolina Campus Cop Fired After Body Slamming Middle Schooler

Play video content

A campus resource officer in North Carolina is out on his ass after he was caught on camera physically abusing a middle school student by slamming the kid to the ground ... twice.

The Vance County Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday the unnamed deputy who was assigned to Vance County Middle School in Henderson, NC was, in fact, fired. He'd been placed on administrative leave last week as an investigation got underway.

The school district there filed a complaint with the Sheriff's Office on Friday as footage of the violent incident surfaced. The deputy is seen walking down a hallway with the student and then suddenly slamming the child -- reportedly under 12 years old -- to the ground like a rag doll.

The aftermath is equally disturbing ... as the deputy drags the seemingly unconscious child through the hall.

It's unclear what precipitated the violence, but frankly ... does it really matter?