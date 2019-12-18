Artist Offers Up Caricature Drawing of Suspect Who Stole $500 From Him

Talk about a cartoonish crime straight out of 'The Rocky and Bullwinkle Show' ... cops are on the lookout for a thief who can only be described with a drawing, albeit a pretty good one.

This story's hilarious, even though the man who got burned probably isn't laughing. A street artist in Riverside, CA claims he was jacked 2 weeks ago during the city's Festival of Lights after drawing a would-be customer's caricature ... who then made off with his money bag.

Riverside police say the artist told them the suspect -- who's described as a 5-foot, 1-inch black man in his early 20s with black hair and a mustache -- requested a caricature of himself, sat down for the entire session and then allegedly snatched $500 from the artist.

Sounds like the suspect made a clean getaway (for now, anyway) and the only thing cops have to go off is the portrait he left behind. Cops note ... his features are exaggerated!