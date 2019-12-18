Tom Brady Misses Pro Bowl Roster For First Time Since 2008

Breaking News Getty

See, Tom Brady DOESN'T have everything after all ...

The NFL announced the greatest quarterback of all time was NOT selected to the Pro Bowl on Tuesday ... the first time the 42-year-old hasn't made the all-star roster since 2008!

For context ... the last time Tom missed the Pro Bowl cut, Flo Rida's "Low" was #1 on the Billboard charts and "The Dark Knight" was the biggest thing at the box office!!!

Of course, it ain't like Brady's play deserved recognition this season ... his numbers are down in nearly every category -- and he has just an 86.5 quarterback rating.

In fact, some believe the Pats might be one and done in the playoffs this year because of how bad their offense is ... with the team in danger of losing the AFC East crown for the first time since 2008 as well!

But, the Pro Bowl rosters weren't completely void of 11-3 Patriots ... cornerback Stephon Gilmore, linebacker Dont'a Hightower and special teamer Matthew Slater all made it.

It ain't like the Pats care much about the honors though ... the Pro Bowl is played a week before the Super Bowl, and, let's all be honest, TB12 and the guys will probably be game planning that week anyway.