Tom Brady Downplays Spygate II Video, Didn't Affect Players At All!

Here's Tom Brady being a G.O.A.T. teammate ... claiming the newly released Spygate II video didn't help the New England Patriots at all!!

... Sure, Tom. Sure.

As we previously reported, the Pats are in hot water once again after one of their scouts was caught filming the Cincinnati Bengals' sideline just days before their game last week.

Fox Sports' Jay Glazer released a portion of the footage ... and it sure as hell looks like the Pats were spying.

But, in an interview on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" ... Brady backed his team by claiming the video didn't help the Patriots one bit!!

"I don't think any player gave it one second of thought," TB12 said. "It's not something that registered."

Brady added, "You just move on, man. There's a lot of distractions out there."

Of course, as much as Brady downplays it ... the vid really is a rough look for New England -- which had previously been heavily punished for spying on opponents back in 2007.

In the new footage, you can hear a Bengals staffer giving the Patriots scout the business over filming their sideline ... saying, "C'mon, guys! I don't see the advanced scout in this footage!"