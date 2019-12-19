Andrew Yang Hangs With Donald Glover After Celeb Endorsement

Play video content TMZ.com

Andrew Yang is riding high after getting a big thumbs-up from Donald Glover, using the celeb endorsement to push merchandise and raise funds for his presidential campaign.

This is America as the decade comes to an end.

We got the 2020 candidate Thursday at his Donald Glover X Andrew Yang pop-up merch shop in Hollywood, where Andrew was busy getting mobbed by a huge throng of supporters chanting his name.

The Yang Gang was out in full force, and Andrew says his collab with Glover is doing wonders for his campaign's bottom line and helping spread his message to voters. Ya gotta hear how much Andrew says he's pulling in thanks to his most famous fan.

Donald was there too, hanging out in the back while Andrew schmoozed with shoppers on the store's floor. Yang seems like he's having the most fun of any White House hopeful.