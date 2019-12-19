Mel B Blocked from Taking Daughter Home to UK for Christmas

TMZ/Getty

Mel B's ex-husband just got an early Christmas present ... compliments of a judge who's blocking the Spice Girl from taking their daughter to the UK for the holidays.

Stephen Belafonte filed docs asking the court to allow their 8-year-old, Madison, to stay put in L.A. as opposed to traveling with her mom, and court records show the judge signed off on that.

As for why -- Belafonte reportedly claims Madison is afraid Mel B will hurt her. According to Daily Mail, Madison was allegedly "traumatized" during their last mother-daughter trip to England.

It's unclear what allegedly happened between Mel and Madison -- but Belafonte claims Mel asks their daughter for dirt on him.

The L.A. Superior Court judge ruled in Belafonte's favor, reportedly saying he wouldn't put the child in harm's way. Mel B's lawyer says the singer's set to arrive in L.A. soon to pick up Madison and their other daughter to take them back to the UK. Clearly, those plans will have to change.

Her lawyer also claims Belafonte had already approved the Christmas trip, and only recently changed his mind.