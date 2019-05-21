Mel B Sets Story Straight About Eye Problems, Says She's Recovering

Mel B Lotta Fake News About My Eyes ... I'm Not OKAY, But Getting Better

Mel B's eye problems are a lot scarier than some media folks are reporting, so she's setting the record straight ... and searching for a cool eye patch.

Scary Spice says she had an awful experience last week -- she went blind in her right eye and her left eye went blurry. She was freaked out and in a lot of pain so she went to the hospital, where she was diagnosed with severe iritis in her right eye and uveitis in her left.

This contradicts reports saying Mel B was doing fine and this has happened many times before ... due to her eye herpes. Mel says those reports are total BS, and the press "needs to get there [sic] silly facts right big time." She doesn't specifically address the eye herpes element in the report.

The Spice Girl claims this has never ever happened to her before, but the good news is the eye specialists she went to have it under control and she's no longer worried things might get worse.

She says she's now on meds and got heavy duty drops to heal her eyes, but she'll still be dealing with it for the next 3 or 4 months ... which means it'll be an issue on the upcoming Spice Girls reunion tour.

The tour's set to kick off Friday in Dublin, so Mel says she needs to find a "very cool Scary eye patch." She's asking for help on that too ... but not from Madonna.