Model Mama Cax Dead at 30, Rihanna and Celebs Pay Tribute

Model Mama Cax has died at the age of 30 after surviving cancer and a brief stay in the hospital.

A rep for Cax -- born Cacsmy Brutus -- posted the sad news on her Instagram Friday, saying, "It is with deep regret and immense sadness that we announce the passing of Cacsmy Brutus (Mama Cax). Mama Cax spent the past week in the hospital, and unfortunately, on Monday, December 16, 2019, she left this world."

They continue, "To say Cax was a fighter would be an understatement. As a cancer survivor, she had grown accustomed to taking on life's several challenges head on and successfully. It is with that same grit (fervor) that she fought her last days on Earth."

The announcement ends with, "We are aware that this loss will be felt globally and will not be easy for anyone."

The 30-year-old Haitian-American was diagnosed with bone and lung cancer at just 14. She underwent a hip replacement surgery that was unsuccessful and as a result, her right leg was amputated.

A queen. A force. A powerhouse beauty that brought her strength to the @savagexfenty stage this year inspiring so many across the globe. Rest In Power sis ✊🏿😢 @mama_cax

While her official cause of death has not been determined, Cax recently stated she was experiencing severe stomach pain and that several blood clots had been found throughout her body.