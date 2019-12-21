Blueface and Crew Beat Up Guy Who Allegedly Tried Stealing His Chain

Play video content Exclusive TMZ.com

Blueface jumped into a brawl that involved his own crew beating on a guy who allegedly tried snatching the rapper's bling ... which is a shame because he was dressed to impress.

The rapper popped up Friday night with his entourage at the Blue Moon Hookah Lounge in Downtown L.A., where he even got on stage at one point and performed for a bit. Blueface was rocking what appears to be a Burberry puffer coat, which retails at $1,390.

Bottom line ... it doesn't look like Blueface was looking for trouble. Unfortunately, it seemed to find him nonetheless.

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... word around the lounge was that some dude tried stealing Blueface's chain right off of him -- something we know people attempt to do when rappers make public appearances like this. That said, it's unclear what exactly sparked this beatdown.

Either way, the guy certainly pissed someone off and got his ass handed to him as a result. We're told security eventually broke it up, and Blueface and co. left shortly thereafter. Similar to the time he jumped into the mix of another brawl up in Santa Cruz.

