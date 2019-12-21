Hilary Duff Marries Matthew Koma in Backyard Wedding

Exclusive Details

Hilary Duff just married Matthew Koma in a private at-home ceremony in Los Angeles ... TMZ has learned.

A source close to the newlyweds tells us friends and family were invited to the couple's home Saturday for the wedding -- we're told it took place in the backyard -- and was extremely intimate.

Hilary and Matt got engaged back in May after dating for several years. Duff gave birth to the couple's daughter, Banks, in October of last year. She has a 7-year-old son, Luca, with her ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Hilary has a busy year ahead ... it was recently announced that as part of it's new programming, Disney+ will be doing a reboot of "Lizzie McGuire" which she starred in from 2001-2004.