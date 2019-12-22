Celebrity Scramble -- Guess Who!

Hidden within this tricky pic is a five-time Grammy-winning artist, but not only is this famous face known for just her music, but also her on-screen talents.

The singer has a library of work and continues to impress audiences with her ability to top the charts with the same song from 1994, every year around this special time of year.

'Tis the season to test your skills and see if you can uncover the mystery as to who is hidden within this warped photo ... Use all the clues above and take your best guess!