'Walking Dead' Actress Vanessa Cloke Arrested as Ex-Boyfriend Moves Out

Vanessa Cloke -- known for playing Anna on a seasons 6 and 7 of "The Walking Dead" -- went ballistic while her ex gathered up his stuff at their apartment ... and ended up getting hauled away in handcuffs.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... they were called to the actress' residence in Orange County, CA to keep the peace while someone removed their property. During the process, we're told cops witnessed her strike someone ... so she was arrested.

As you can tell by her mug shot ... she was pretty emotional about it.

Video of the incident paints a clearer picture of what happened. Cloke's heard sobbing and screaming about her ex-boyfriend and his family members. At one point, the woman recording calls her a "drama queen."

Vanessa then storms out of the apartment and appears to strike the woman ... after calling her a "f***ing c**t." She allegedly grabbed the woman's phone and threw it off the staircase onto a parked car below, causing damage.

Sources close to the situation tell us ... Cloke's boyfriend had recently broken up with her, and called police to get his belongings at the home they shared because he anticipated problems.

We're told cops tried to keep her calm during the process, but she became too unruly so they asked her to leave. After Cloke's confrontation with the woman recording video ... cops placed her under arrest.

We reached out to Cloke who told us, "Can you imagine what it takes to provoke a person to this point? (To person who took the video) 'Tis the season for exploiting and demeaning another human being without the full story"