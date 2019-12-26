Holly Sonders and Vegas Dave Say Haters Are Literally Betting On Divorce

Play video content Exclusive TMZSports.com

They've only been engaged for two weeks, but Holly Sonders and pro gambler Vegas Dave are already talking divorce .... because you can actually BET MONEY if their relationship will last!!!

This is TRUE -- multiple online sports betting sites are taking real action on their relationship, from the length of marriage to honeymoon destination to when/if Holly gets pregnant!!

It's wild stuff -- but shouldn't be too shocking considering the wild prop bets we've seen in pro sports over the years (remember the "Will Katy Perry Show Cleavage" Super Bowl bet?!).

But, Holly and Dave aren't offended -- in fact, outside Avra in Bev Hills, the couple seemed pretty amused by the whole thing!

Of course, VD -- real name Dave Oancea -- proposed to the sports reporter/model during a trip to Cabo San Lucas earlier this mont after only a few weeks of dating.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Not only did Holly accept, but she's proudly rocking the 10-carat yellow diamond ring all over town!

The two have been spotted all over L.A. together -- from the strip clubs to floor seats at Laker games ... flaunting their collection of super expensive Birkin bags.

So, will they get married? Where will they honeymoon? Holly gives out a clue in the footage ... just don't blame us if you actually bet and lose.