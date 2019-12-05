Holly Sonders Hits Strip Club with Vegas Dave ... We're Dating!

Breaking News Backgrid

Here's sports reporter Holly Sonders hittin' the strip club with notorious high-stakes gambler Vegas Dave ... begging the question -- you guys a couple or what?!

Sonders and VD have been pretty tight recently -- she's been promoting him like crazy on social media ... the assumption is that she was doing paid promo work for the guy.

But, Wednesday night Holly and Dave were holding hands on the way into Crazy Girls in Hollywood ... and inside she was kissing the guy on the face while throwing stacks of cash.

So ... dating?

FYI, Vegas Dave -- real name David Oancea -- is currently on probation stemming from a federal criminal case where he was accused of using other people’s Social Security numbers to open player accounts at casinos.

Dave denied the allegations but ultimately cut a plea deal with prosecutors and was sentenced to 3 years probation, community service, ordered to stay out of Vegas sportsbooks for 3 years and he also had a complete a gambling treatment program.

But, apparently, he's still cool to hit strip clubs and date celebrities!!!