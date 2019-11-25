The Weeknd Shooting New Music Video in Las Vegas

The Weeknd Shuts Down Vegas Street ... New Music On The Way?!?

11/25/2019 1:00 AM PT
Exclusive
SIN CITY SPRINT
TMZ.com

The Weeknd shut down one of the biggest streets in Vegas to shoot what appears to be a music video ... and we've got the first glimpse at his newest project in over a year.

TMZ obtained this clip of The Weeknd running down world-famous Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas as a film crew captures his every move. He was rocking a red jacket, sunglasses and, most uncomfortably, a pair of dress shoes. Not ideal for sprinting.

Our sources say the video was shot a few weeks ago in the early morning hours. The production crew shut down this section of Freemont next to the Four Queens Casino.

Launch Gallery
inside the plush penthouse Launch Gallery
Beverly West

It's been a busy month for The Weeknd ... as we first told you, he just moved into the ultimate bachelor pad, a massive $25 MILLION penthouse in Bev Hills.

He also reactivated his Instagram this week after a long hiatus, leading many fans to believe new music is coming down the pike. He hasn't released any new tunes since his 6-track EP back in March 2018, "My Dear Melancholy."

This music vid footage, although brief, is the surest sign we've seen yet The Weeknd's about to drop fire new tracks.

Related Articles

7 COMMENTS

Waiting for your permission to load the comments.

Hot Video