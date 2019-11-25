The Weeknd Shooting New Music Video in Las Vegas
The Weeknd Shuts Down Vegas Street ... New Music On The Way?!?
11/25/2019 1:00 AM PT
The Weeknd shut down one of the biggest streets in Vegas to shoot what appears to be a music video ... and we've got the first glimpse at his newest project in over a year.
TMZ obtained this clip of The Weeknd running down world-famous Fremont Street in Downtown Vegas as a film crew captures his every move. He was rocking a red jacket, sunglasses and, most uncomfortably, a pair of dress shoes. Not ideal for sprinting.
Our sources say the video was shot a few weeks ago in the early morning hours. The production crew shut down this section of Freemont next to the Four Queens Casino.
It's been a busy month for The Weeknd ... as we first told you, he just moved into the ultimate bachelor pad, a massive $25 MILLION penthouse in Bev Hills.
He also reactivated his Instagram this week after a long hiatus, leading many fans to believe new music is coming down the pike. He hasn't released any new tunes since his 6-track EP back in March 2018, "My Dear Melancholy."
This music vid footage, although brief, is the surest sign we've seen yet The Weeknd's about to drop fire new tracks.
