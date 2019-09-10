The Weeknd Looks Almost Unrecognizable with New Hairdo

Getty

The Weeknd can FINALLY feel his face ... cause he's ditched his beard along with switching up his hairstyle and wardrobe, and we love it!!!

The "Starboy" singer debuted a grown and sexy look Monday night at the Toronto Film Festival. He's there for the premiere of Adam Sandler's "Uncut Gems," in which Abel plays himself. Abel's only on-screen for a few minutes but it was enough to bring out a whole new side of him.

The singer didn't lose all of his facial hair -- he's now featuring the 'stache -- but he's outgrown his flat top for a more classic afro. It might have taken some people awhile to get used to seeing Abel without his trademark locks from back in the day ... but this new look's definitely easy on the eyes, especially in a navy blue suit.

We're not sayin' there's a connection, but the transformation comes a little over a month after his last breakup with Bella Hadid.