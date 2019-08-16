Bella Hadid Leaves Club Minutes After The Weeknd Shows Up

Backgrid

Bella Hadid's ex showed up at the same club she was at ... and only minutes later, she ran for the hills!!!

The model hit up Catch One Thursday night in Los Angeles, and she had about 40 minutes to herself before The Weeknd came through ... and then she escaped like a bat outta hell!!!

Bella looked super stoked for a night out with her friends, arriving to the Hollywood hot spot in great spirits ... but it's unclear if she and The Weeknd chatted inside.

As we reported ... Bella and The Weeknd broke up earlier this month, calling it quits once again. They've been on and off since 2015 when they were first linked at Coachella.