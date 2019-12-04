Floyd Mayweather Brings Stacks Of $100 Bills To Miami Strip Club, Makes It Rain!
Floyd Mayweather Whips Out Stacks Of $100s At Strip Club ... 100% Chance Of Rain
12/4/2019 7:28 AM PT
Floyd Mayweather is proving he's still in prime shape -- strip club shape, at least -- for his big comeback ... by getting right back in the strip club and throwing an INSANE amount of money!!
Of course, the 42-year-old boxing superstar announced he's returning to the fight game in 2020 ... and if his moves are as sharp as his throwing, his future opponents better watch out.
Money -- with endless stacks of $100 bills in hand --- made his presence known at G5ive in Miami on Tuesday night ... letting the cash fly as the dancers put on a show.
Floyd showed off at least 5(!!!) stacks of hundos before kicking off his thunderstorm ... but it's unclear if that's what he was throwing. Regardless, there were a BUNCH of bills on that stage by the time he was done.
Mayweather's a strip club connoisseur to say the least -- he's also got his own Girl Collection club in Las Vegas -- so it's nice to see him honing his craft before his big return.
COMMENTS
Waiting for your permission to load the comments.