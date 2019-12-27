Kris Jenner Reveals Latest Yeezy Shoe Prototype

X17

Kris Jenner may have cleverly blown the lid off the latest version of Yeezys.

KJ was tooling around St. Barts Thursday ... looking super chic in all black. Now, check out the kicks ... sure looks like the latest Yeezy prototype.

Kanye West was seen earlier this year wearing a similar design to Kris' shoes. We're told the newest version will go for around $220 a pop.

It's unclear if the male and female versions will be the same. Kris' shoes seem to be a low-ankle version of what Ye was wearing.

There have been 2 recent Yeezy releases -- 2 versions of Yeezy Boost 350 ... Yeezreel and Yecheil. They go for $200 but they're hot items and are being resold for north of $300.

The Yeezy franchise is expected to rake in $1.5 billion in sales in 2019. It's closing in on the Jordan sneakers, which pull in around $3 bil.