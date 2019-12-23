Kylie Jenner's Daughter Stormi Gifted Life-Size Playhouse By Grandma Kris

Kylie Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster, would like to welcome you to her crib for Christmas.

Little Stormi recently got gifted with a major surprise from her grandma, Kris, which was documented on KJ's newest vlog, "My 2019 Christmas Decorations." Check it out ... the kid got a freakin' playhouse, which is just the right size for the 2-year-old.

And, by that we mean it's life-size ... and it's got everything inside to make it feel like a real pad, including AC, furniture, a kitchen, a second story and a balcony. A BALCONY!!!

Kris and Kylie give a brief tour of the interior before showing it to Stormi, who seemed pretty excited to go inside. Funny enough, her mom says she used to have something very similar herself when she was Stormi's age, and that memory makes Kris super emotional.

Stormi definitely makes herself at home as she explores the nooks and crannies. And, as Grandma Kris says ... it's her house now -- and you can certainly tell she's claiming it.