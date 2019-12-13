Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Release Christmas Card, Psalm's Debut
Kim & Kanye Merry Christmas, Here's the Family ... Starring Psalm!!!
12/13/2019 9:04 AM PT
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are sending chill vibes with their family card this Christmas ... their first as a 6-pack!
The entire fam posed -- with white stairs as the backdrop -- in super comfy sweats. Kanye's holding Chicago, and sporting his trademark no smile. It's okay though, North and Saint smiled plenty for Mom, Dad and their younger siblings.
Meanwhile, Kim's holding 7-month-old Psalm who's making his debut in the family's traditional greeting card. Interestingly, papa Ye is the only one wearing a white sweatshirt instead of gray ... like everyone else.
The man always stands out in a crowd.
Looks like the Kardashian/Jenner brood's keeping their cards family-focused this year.
You'll recall in the past the entire family's posed for some epic pics. You'll recall last year everyone -- except for Kendall and Rob -- glammed up with an all-white ensemble.
The year before called for denim. No Kylie or Rob in that gathering.
At least those days of having to cancel the annual Kardashian Xmas card have passed. Phew!!!
