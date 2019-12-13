Kim Kardashian and Kanye West Release Christmas Card, Psalm's Debut

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are sending chill vibes with their family card this Christmas ... their first as a 6-pack!

The entire fam posed -- with white stairs as the backdrop -- in super comfy sweats. Kanye's holding Chicago, and sporting his trademark no smile. It's okay though, North and Saint smiled plenty for Mom, Dad and their younger siblings.

Meanwhile, Kim's holding 7-month-old Psalm who's making his debut in the family's traditional greeting card. Interestingly, papa Ye is the only one wearing a white sweatshirt instead of gray ... like everyone else.

The man always stands out in a crowd.

Looks like the Kardashian/Jenner brood's keeping their cards family-focused this year.

You'll recall in the past the entire family's posed for some epic pics. You'll recall last year everyone -- except for Kendall and Rob -- glammed up with an all-white ensemble.

The year before called for denim. No Kylie or Rob in that gathering.