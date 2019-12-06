Kendall Jenner Reads a Book in a Tiny Bikini on a Yacht
12/6/2019 1:45 PM PT
Kendall Jenner's down in Miami Beach, chilling on a yacht, soaking up the sun and hitting up parties, but she's still thinking about being someone else ... or so her reading list would suggest.
Kendall hopped on a yacht Friday -- the SS Groot to be exact -- and slipped into a tiny, burnt orange bikini. She's been in Miami all week for Art Basel, so of course, she still looked uber-fashionable by rocking a slick green jacket too.
As for her choice in literature -- she's reading "Tonight I'm Someone Else" by Chelsea Hodson, a collection of essays described as a thoughtful, passionate account of a woman's life experiences.
Kendall's recent experiences have included straddling Bella Hadid poolside and playing DJ at a popular nightclub, so if she wants to trade places with someone ... odds are she'll get more than a few takers.
