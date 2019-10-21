Kendall Jenner All Attitude While Modeling in DTLA

10/21/2019 5:40 PM PT
Kendall Jenner stopping traffic -- just another typical day in Downtown L.A. ... unless you're the guy laser-focused on her shoulders.

We got the supermodel posing with attitude Monday afternoon right in the middle of the street, surrounded by tons of cameras, crew, and hungry lunch-goers.

While Kendall was working on perfecting her slouch, one very protective crew member was handling security ... to not much success. There are 4 million people in L.A., bro. Good luck.

Didn't bother Kendall, though, who was focused on the shoot at all times. Best unintentional Chipotle ad we've seen in a long time.

