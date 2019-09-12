Kendall Jenner Has Dropped $10,000 on Postmates Since 2015
9/12/2019 4:15 AM PT
Kendall Jenner is just like the rest of us, she orders from Postmates and she loves sushi ... but we're pretty sure she opens up her wallet juuuust a bit more than you. Okay, a LOT more!!!
Kendall is one of Postmates' most dedicated customers ... because the company tells us she started getting deliveries way back in 2015 and she's since dropped more than $10,000!!!
The supermodel's placed orders across 14 cities, getting the goods from 95 different businesses, and her 5 most expensive orders have all come from the same spot ... Matsuhisa.
Kendall loves the sushi joint so much, she's racked up a $1,219 Postmates bill from the restaurant alone, and her largest Matsuhisa order came in at just under $600!!!
But, sushi isn't the only thing on Kendall's plate. Other cravings include Japanese, Thai, Chinese, Mexican and Italian food. Kendall's top 5 dishes -- crispy rice with spicy tuna, chicken breast power plate, pad thai, chicken protein plate and orange chicken.
Not a single burger. The model thing checks out.
Kendall is being featured on a Postmates series, The Receipt, which profiles some big spendin' celebs dishing on their weirdest requests and favorite orders.
While Kendall's spending habits seem like a lot, she's not in the same league as her billionaire little sis ... because Kylie Jenner dropped $10k on Postmates in just one year!!!
