Kid Cudi Drops $10k on Postmates, Feeds Homeless Popeyes Chicken

Kid Cudi just wrapped up a very busy weekend at Coachella, but he still found time to feed the needy ... with a huge assist from Postmates.

The rapper got things started off on the right foot in the California desert Friday night by ordering $10k worth of Popeyes chicken, biscuits, mashed potatoes and fries to provide to the Coachella Valley Rescue Mission.

The delivery service dropped off a carload of food to the shelter, which serves hundreds of homeless people in Indio ... and they all got a nice hot meal this weekend thanks to Cudi's generosity.

The good vibes kept going for the rapper, too -- he performed a set at Coachella Saturday night and was part of Kanye West's Sunday Service for Easter the next morning.

No word if Cudi enjoyed any Popeyes himself this weekend, but Saturday was 4/20, so ...