Kendall Jenner Out on Date with Fai Khadra

Backgrid

Kendall Jenner got back on the horse Saturday night ... it appears she was out on a date with a new dude.

Kendall was out with fellow model Fai Khadra in Santa Monica at the Bungalow. They kept their distance from one another as they left.

Now, here's the thing ... Kendall brought Fai to Justin and Hailey Bieber's wedding a couple weeks ago, and she posted, "We don't date he's just my date."

So, maybe this is a non-date date, or a date date. Either way, she's been spending time with the dude.