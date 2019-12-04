Kendall Jenner Straddles Bella Hadid Poolside in Miami
Kendall Jenner Saddles Up with Bella ... Poolside in Miami
12/4/2019 12:07 PM PT
Here's Kendall Jenner and Bella Hadid just trying to stay low-key and under the radar in Miami and ... OH MY GOD KENDALL'S STRADDLING BELLA!!!
The smokin' hot models are in Miami this week for Art Basel, and they took a break from the festivities to soak up rays poolside at The Setai Miami Beach.
Kendall's really feeling the hump day vibes ... climbing on top of Bella and straddling her before getting into their bikinis. Bella certainly didn't seem to mind, flashing a huge and playful grin.
Kendall eventually returned to her own lounge chair, and the girls showed off their flawless figures in some super skimpy bikinis. The sex appeal is real.
BTW ... Kendall and Bella are both officially single.
Art Basel is cool and all ... but these two are the real works of art.
58 COMMENTS
