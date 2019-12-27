Stick 'Em Up Santa Look-alike Robs Bank and Shouts Merry Christmas

Mega

A Santa look-alike pulled a Robin Hood this week by robbing a bank and then making it rain for unsuspecting pedestrians.

David Wayne Oliver sauntered into an Academy Bank in Colorado Springs, allegedly threatened a teller with a weapon and left with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The 65-year-old faux Santa then walked outside and hurled the loot in the air, screaming "Merry Christmas" all the while, to the amazement of people who happened to walk by. Most of the people who scooped up the money returned it to the bank.

Oliver then casually walked to a nearby Starbucks where he waited for cops to come and hook him up.

Oliver is being held on $10,000 bail.