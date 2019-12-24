Jussie Smollett Donates $10k to Flint Kids Program

Jussie Smollett is on a mission to give children in Flint something to believe in ... donating money to kids programs and helping organize a backpack and toy drive for Christmas.

Sources close to Jussie tell TMZ ... the actor recently paid a surprise visit to Flint, Michigan with youth and environmental activist, Mari Copeny AKA Little Miss Flint, and together they helped surprise a school with new backpacks and toys.

Jussie took his good deeds one step further ... we're told he donated $10,000 to the Flint KIDS program.

We've seen this kind of gesture from Jussie before ... last year, he donated $125,000 to various charities ahead of the holidays, including Flint KIDS and the Black AIDS Institute.

Parents at the toy drive tell us Jussie appeared to be in great spirits, and he made the kids feel like their Christmas is complete.