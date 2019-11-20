Jussie Smollett Sues City of Chicago ... For Malicious Prosecution

Getty

Jussie Smollett has taken the offensive ... he's now suing the City of Chicago, claiming officials created a narrative that he was the mastermind of a hoax attack, and that has cost him dearly.

In the lawsuit, obtained by TMZ, Smollett notes the Osundairo brothers were held for 47 hours and they adamantly denied any involvement in the assault. He says it was only after they were assured they'd get immunity did they start spinning a tale of a fake attack on the streets of Chicago.

Smollett insists the primary attacker was a white male.

He says to this day he doesn't know what involvement, if any, the Osundairo brothers had in the attack. He thinks the brothers were lured into the smear campaign by cops.

Jussie is suing the City, the Osundairo brothers and several officials, including Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson.